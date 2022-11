Twitter sued for mass layoffs

Reuters November 04, 2022 12:26 IST

Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law

Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court. Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.



