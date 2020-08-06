Twitter finds security vulnerability in Android OS

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Twitter on Wednesday said it discovered a vulnerability in Twitter for Android, which could allow an attacker to access to Direct Messages.
The micro-blogging platform said the vulnerability was related to an underlying Android OS security issue, affecting Android OS versions 8 and 9. The vulnerability could potentially be exploited by malicious apps installed on users’ devices, which work around Android’s system permissions.
“We don’t have evidence that this vulnerability was exploited by attackers,” Twitter said in a blog post.
The company also confirmed that it is not completely sure whether there was any breach due to this vulnerability.
To safeguard its users, Twitter has updated it Android app and restricted access to in-app data for external applications.
The company said the vulnerability was fixed, and that it affects only 4% of all Twitter for Android users. The remaining 96% already have a security patch that protects them.
Twitter also recommends all Android users to update their app to the latest version to keep their data safe. Twitter users on iOS and Twitter.com have not been impacted by this issue.
