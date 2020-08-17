Traditional TV viewing consumers are switching to online streaming, Nielsen says

Streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime saw increased viewership from older consumers, with ages 55 and above witnessing the biggest growth year-over-year in total streaming minutes in the second quarter of 2020.
The age group’s usage jumped to 26% from 19% from the year-ago period, according to data by Nielsen, US-based market research firm.
The age group, also known to be the heaviest television viewing consumers, showed the shifting trend from traditional television to online streaming services. Streaming in the second quarter of 2020 represented a quarter of total television minutes viewed, the report said.
“It may have taken them (ages 55+) longer to embrace the technology, but now that they have, there is no indication they are going to give up streaming in the future,” the report said.
Consumers aged between 25 and 34 lead the usage data, accounting to 27% of the total minutes viewed.
The average weekly streaming minutes across all age groups also increased from 81.7 billion to 142.5 billion from last year. In the past three months, 25% adults have subscribed to a paid subscription service, showing the consumers across all age groups are willing to spend.
In the second quarter, Netflix was the largest contributor to streaming share at 34%, followed by YouTube at 20%.
