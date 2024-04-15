Today’s Cache | Samsung claws top smartphone maker spot from Apple; Google threatens news access in California; Huawei’s Intel-powered AI laptop draws anger

April 15, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Samsung claws top smartphone maker spot from Apple

Samsung has once again seized the position of the top smartphone maker, which it had lost to Apple late last year, reported the research firm IDC. Apple’s short-lived number one ranking was affected by a fall in iPhone shipments early this year. Samsung held 20.8% of the smartphone market share in the first quarter of 2024, when compared to Apple’s 17.3% and Xiaomi’s 14.1%. While Samsung and Apple both saw light year-over-year falls, Xiaomi spiked by 33.8%, said IDC.

While Apple started 2024 on a strong note with the launch of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, the luxury smartphone-maker is contending with multiple antitrust lawsuits in the U.S. and the UK. It also let go of more than 600 workers this year. However, IDC reported that the smartphone sector was leaving behind the instability that marked the previous two years.

Google threatens news access in California

Google has said it will stop linking news content for users in California in case it is forced to pay for the same as per the pending California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA). The search engine company threatened to remove links to California news websites and also pause investments in the state’s news ecosystem. Local journalism is struggling worldwide to remain profitable, with publishers pointing out that their content is used by large companies to fill their news feeds at low prices.

Google has faced similar legal challenges in Spain, the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Those who support such bills believe that journalists and media organisations deserve to be paid more by Big Tech giants for their content, while companies like Meta have argued that its ecosystem provides value to news companies and not the other way around.

Huawei’s Intel-powered AI laptop draws anger

U.S. lawmakers - and especially Republicans - are furious after Chinese electronics giant Huawei unveiled its AI-enabled laptop, the MateBook X Pro, that is powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 processor. The MateBook X Pro has raised questions about whether the tech curbs stopping the flow of advanced AI equipment into China are enough, if a sanctioned tech company was able to build an AI laptop with Intel’s chips.

Republican Congressman Michael Gallagher, chair of the House select committee on China, claimed that the Department of Commerce allowed U.S. technology to be shipped to Huawei. However, the shipment could have also taken place under a pre-existing license that was not necessarily covered by the AI hardware export limits. U.S. President Joe Biden is facing pressure from conservatives to prevent Chinese companies from accessing U.S. tech, with American chip-makers often facing the brunt of sweeping restrictions.