Today’s Cache | Apple seeks dismissal of U.S. antitrust lawsuit; Exploring AI PCs; Google to introduce ads in AI overviews

Apple seeks dismissal of U.S. antitrust lawsuit

Apple has announced its intention to request the dismissal of a March lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states, which accused the company of monopolizing the smartphone market, stifling competition, and inflating prices. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals in New Jersey, Apple argued that it faces intense competition from well-established rivals and that the lawsuit fails to prove it has the power to charge supra-competitive prices or limit output in the smartphone market.

Unveiling the Potential of AI PCs

The PC has undergone a transformative AI upgrade, sparking optimism for a revival in an industry that has seen a steady decline in recent years. Manufacturers claim that AI PCs can process data more efficiently than traditional PCs and are capable of handling a larger volume of AI tasks directly on the device, such as chatbots. That means they do not have to rely on cloud data centers that currently power most AI applications, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Some models can even support the training of AI models, a task that requires significant computing power and is typically performed on servers.

Google to introduce ads in AI overviews

Google will start testing search and shopping ads in its AI-generated answers in the U.S. Ads will appear in a ‘sponsored’ section within AI Overview based on the query’s relevance and information, the company said in a blog post. Google has been looking to extend its dominance beyond traditional search advertising to emerging generative AI tech. It aims to boost its ad sales, a major source of revenue for the tech giant, by integrating AI in its search engine.