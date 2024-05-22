GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google set to bring ads in search AI Overviews

Google will start testing search and shopping ads in its AI-generated answers in the U.S.

Published - May 22, 2024 09:20 am IST

Reuters
Google reported a 13% increase in advertising sales, reaching $61.7 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 [File]

Google reported a 13% increase in advertising sales, reaching $61.7 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google will start testing search and shopping ads in its AI-generated answers in the U.S., the Alphabet-owned company said on Tuesday, days after it rolled out the AI Overviews feature widely at its annual I/O conference.

Ads will appear in a 'sponsored' section within AI Overview based on the query's relevance and information, , the company said in a blog post.

Google has been looking to extend its dominance beyond traditional search advertising to emerging generative AI tech.

What is Google’s new video generation model Veo?

It aims to boost its ad sales, a major source of revenue for the tech giant, by integrating AI in its search engine.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google reported a 13% increase in advertising sales, reaching $61.7 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company said it would continue to test and learn new ad formats, getting feedback from advertisers.

Last week, at its I/O conference, Alphabet showed how it is building on AI across its businesses, including a beefed-up Gemini chatbot and improvements to its prized search engine.

