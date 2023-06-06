Today’s Cache | Apple reveals long-awaited Vision Pro headset; Elon Musk hosts Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; U.S. SEC sues Binance

June 06, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated June 07, 2023 09:16 am IST

Apple reveals long-awaited Vision Pro headset

At the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday, the iPhone and MacBook maker revealed its first AR/VR headset: the Vision Pro. With a price tag of over $3,000, the Vision Pro is based on what Apple called ‘Spatial Computing.’ Users will be able to browse the internet, use apps, play games, and stream video while also remaining aware of the world around them. A new FaceTime experience compatible with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks was also promised to elevate work conferences and workplace collaboration.

The Apple Vision Pro runs on visionOS, offering cinematic experiences with 3D visuals and the feeling of watching visuals on a 100-inch-wide display.

Elon Musk hosts Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In his second Twitter Spaces event for a 2024 U.S. Presidential candidate, Elon Musk hosted the Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - son of the assassinated Robert F. Kennedy. In his previous Twitter Spaces session, which saw a number of technical challenges and failures, Musk hosted Republican Ron DeSantis.

During the second session, Kennedy Jr. and the Tesla billionaire spoke about censorship on social media platforms and free speech principles. Kennedy Jr. has been strongly criticised for his opposition to vaccines and social restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. SEC sues Binance

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance and its billionaire CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday, alleging that the cryptocurrency exchange did not comply with U.S regulations. While U.S. users are not allowed to use Binance’s international platform and can only use the Binance.US service, the SEC stated that Zhao and others had helped enable high-value U.S. customers to use the international crypto trading platform. The SEC further alleged that there was commingling of user funds.

Binance has denied the allegations and promised to defend itself “vigorously.” Major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and the Binance-created BNB also dropped following the news.