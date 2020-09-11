These robots could improve mental health in older people

The trial conducted in UK and Japan revealed that older adults in care homes who used the culturally competent robot, up to 18 hours across two weeks, saw a significant improvement in their mental health.

Researchers at the University of Bedfordshire have developed robots that can hold conversations and learn about people’s interest.

An international trial of wheeled robots, called Pepper, found the robots to reduce the feeling of loneliness and boost mental health. The ‘culturally competent robots’ move independently and gesture with robotic arms.

Once initial programming is complete, they learn about interests and backgrounds of the people to start conversations, teach languages, play music, and offer medical assistance.

The results from the study shows that “artificial intelligence in robots such as Pepper has real potential benefit to a world that is witnessing more people living longer with fewer people to look after them,” Dr Chris Papadopoulos, the study leader, said.

“Poor mental health and loneliness are significant health concerns and we have demonstrated that robots can alleviate them.”

The project called CARESSES was jointly funded by the EU and the Japanese Government within the H2020 research and innovation programme. Global researchers have participated in the project in collaboration with the world leading Robotics Company SoftBank Robotics.

University of Bedfordshire, Middlesex University and Advinia Health Care are the UK partners of this joint study. It was coordinated by University of Genova in Italy, which developed the robot’s Artificial Intelligence.

However, robots’ limitations revolved around improper conversations due to speech recognition limitations. At times, their hand and head movements were distracting and failed to show cultural awareness.