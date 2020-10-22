Technology

Watch | The buzz around Google Play policies

Developers and Indian startup entrepreneurs have expressed dissent over Google's Play store policies, accusing it of arm-twisting. Following Google's clarification of its app store policies in September, Paytm launched its own Mini App Store to cater to Indian developers.

A consortium of enterpreneurs also came together in October to devise a 'Make in India' app store.

Related Articles

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 5:24:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/the-buzz-around-google-play-policies/article32918554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY