Teams crosses 270 million monthly active users

Microsoft's chat and video conferencing hub, Teams crossed 270 million monthly active users in the December-ending quarter.

“Every organization today needs a digital fabric to connect and empower everyone inside and outside the organization, from knowledge and frontline workers to customers and partners,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

Microsoft estimated that more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies have used Teams Phone this quarter. Teams Phone refers to the capability of people to make and receive calls in Microsoft Teams.

Organisations are using Teams to run their business with collaborative applications that bring business process data right into the flow of work.

Microsoft has been adding new features in Teams to enrich user experiences during video meetings.

Last year in November, Microsoft announced a new solution, Mesh for Teams, said to launch this year. It will enable users to be present in personalised animated avatars and immersive spaces that can be accessed from any device, without any special equipment needed.

In December 2020, Microsoft has introduced breakout rooms in Teams which are mini-meeting rooms within a larger meeting room allowing participants in discussions and brainstorming sessions within these sub-groups.