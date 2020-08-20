Tata Communications integrates global voice platform with Cisco Webex Calling

Tata Communications has integrated its global voice platform with Cisco Webex Calling. The move will allow the two companies to migrate their joint offering into a cloud.
This will enable Tata Communications to deliver the full suite of Cisco Webex collaboration and customer experience solutions through its global SIP Connect platform to support multinational organisations, a company statement said.
This comes at a time when organisations are recognising the opportunity to drive efficiency through collaboration between their users, customers and partners by moving their collaboration services to the cloud.
This combination brings calling, messaging, collaboration and customer experience tools to global businesses, on one platform, powered by Tata Communications’ domestic voice service in 25 countries.
Service will be rolled out in phases, starting with the Americas region today, Europe by the end of August and Asia-Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand in September 2020.
“With the addition of Webex Calling to our portfolio, Tata Communications makes it easy for enterprises to leverage Cisco’s cloud collaboration capability with our industry leading enterprise voice services to deliver a reliable, scalable collaboration experience with global reach,” said Peter Quinlan, Vice President, Business Collaboration, Tata Communications.
