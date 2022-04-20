Taiwan's TSMC raises $3.5 bln in bonds for new U.S. plant

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site.

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan | Photo Credit: Reuters

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site.

Taiwanese chip firm TSMC has raised $3.5 billon in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, according to a term sheet.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site where itplans to spend $12 billion to build a computer chipfactory.