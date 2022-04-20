Taiwan's TSMC raises $3.5 bln in bonds for new U.S. plant
TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site.
Taiwanese chip firm TSMC has raised $3.5 billon in bonds for its new plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, according to a term sheet.
(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chip-maker, started construction last year at the Arizona site where itplans to spend $12 billion to build a computer chipfactory.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.