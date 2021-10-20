Technology

Swiss court rejects Google appeal over cloud contract

A Swiss court has dismissed Google's bid to block the award of a government cloud computing contract to rival bidders   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Swiss court has dismissed Google's bid to block the award of a government cloud computing contract worth up to 110 million Swiss francs ($119million) to rival bidders.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

"In an interim decision, the Federal Administrative Court rejects Google's request to grant suspensive effect to itsappeal. The Federal Office for Buildings and Logistics may therefore conclude the public cloud contracts with the selected tenderers," the court said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision may be appealed to the Swiss supreme court.

Also Read | Why Microsoft lost $10 bln JEDI contract?

The government had awarded the contract in June to Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and Alibaba, Swiss media reported.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 6:27:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/swiss-court-rejects-google-appeal-over-cloud-contract/article37091389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY