Sony, Honda to form new company to develop and sell electric vehicles
Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform.
Japan's manufacturing giants Honda Motor Co Ltd and Sony Group Corp said on Friday they have agreed to join hands to develop and sell battery electric vehicles.
(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)
The two companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture to develop and sell the electric vehicles this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025.
Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.