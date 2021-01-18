Technology

Watch | Some WhatsApp alternatives you can consider

It has been a confusing January for WhatsApp. The platform celebrated a milestone of 1.4 billion video and audio calls on New Year’s Eve 2020, but the celebrations seemed premature given the global backlash to the platform’s updated privacy policy, which features a ‘take or leave it’ clause — if the user refuses to share data with Facebook, they will have to quit WhatsApp.
 

Here are some alternatives to WhatsApp.

