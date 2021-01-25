Signal rolls out some WhatsApp features in own app

The features come as Signal experienced a surge in demand after WhatsApp’s privacy update prompted users to look for alternatives.

To make its most recent users feel at home, Signal app has added new features from WhatsApp's ecosystem.

The features were in beta-testing mode last weekend, according to WhatsApp news portal WABetaInfo. Signal confirmed the development in a tweet.

The updated features will allow users to add custom wallpapers for chats and choose between existing 'solid colour' wallpaper options as well. Signal users can also write additional details in the 'About' section in their profile, just like in WhatsApp.

The California-based app also introduced 'low data mode' in its app, which allows lower data usage during calls. Group calls can now support up to 8 participants. Just like in WhatsApp, group invite links can be shared for users to join a group.

Other WhatsApp-like features include animated stickers and media auto-download settings.

Implementing similar features in Signal is likely to make the shift from WhatsApp easier for users.