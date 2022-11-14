  1. EPaper
Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata wins Doodle for Google contest 2022

By imagining India’s inspiring contribution to the world of science, Shlok Mukherjee from West Bengal won the Doodle for Google contest 2022

November 14, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
“In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years,”, said Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata.

Google declared Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata as the winner for India for his inspiring Doodle titled ‘India on the center stage’ on November 14, 2022.

The theme of the contest was “In the next 25 years, my India will...”.

Actor Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, and artist Alika Bhat along with the Google Doodle team were part of the judging panel that picked Shlok Mukherjee’s doodle from over 115,000 entries.

Children from classes 1 to 10 pan-India submitted their creations, out of which 4 group winners were also announced. The panel evaluated entries based on artistic merit, approach, relevance with the theme, according to a media release from Google India.

“In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years”, said Shlok Mukherjee sharing his Doodle.

The Doodle for Google competition aims to encourage creativity and celebrate imagination in young people. Shlok’s and the group winner’s Doodle is being featured on google.com/doodles on November 14, Children’s Day.

