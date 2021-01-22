Sequoia Holdings says employees can draw part of salary in cryptocurrencies

The surge has been powered by increased demand from institutional, corporate and more recently retail investors, attracted by the prospect of quick gains.

Software development services provider Sequoia Holdings LLC said on Thursday its employees can now receive a part of their salary in cryptocurrencies, should they choose to.

Under the new program, employees can elect to defer a portion of their salary into bitcoin, bitcoin cash, or the Ethereum platform's ether, Sequoia Holdings said.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a record high of $40,000, rallying more than 900% from a low in March and having only just breached $20,000 in mid-December.

