Samsung launches five new devices at its first-ever Unpacked virtual event

Samsung launched five new devices at Galaxy Unpacked virtual event, which was live-streamed from South Korea.

The technology company introduced Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Z Fold2 at the event.

Here are the features and specifications of the five products:

Galaxy Note 20 features a 6.7” flat FHD with Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. The phone is powered by 7 nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, and has a 4300 mAh battery.

The phone has an 8GB RAM for both the LTE and 5G devices. Buyers can pick one of the two internal storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

The device has 3 rear cameras: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera and 64MP Telephoto Camera; and a 10MP selfie camera.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be Samsung’s first 5G smartphone in India, featuring a 6.9" edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor and has a 4500 mAh battery, and is also available in the same three colours as the Note 20.

The memory and storage options are same as Note 20 with one extra option. This one has a 512GB internal storage option for its 5G variant.

Camera features are same as Note 20’s with three rear cameras and a 10MP selfie camera.

Both Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra run on Android 10, and have WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, USB type-C and NFC features. They are also water resistant, and IP68 certified.

Audio in both phones are supported by surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, and have stereo speakers and earphones sound by AKG.

The Galaxy Note20 series will be available in select markets from August 21. The Note20 is priced at ₹77999, and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for ₹104999.

Galaxy Tab S7 features a 11” 2560x1600(WQXGA) LTPS TFT display with refresh rate up to 120Hz.

It is powered by an 8000 mAh battery, and has Fingerprint with Side Key for biometric authentication.

Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4” 2800x1752(WQXGA+) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120HZ.

It has a 10090 mAh battery and Fingerprint on Display for biometric authentication.

The tabs are powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, and run on Android 10. the tabs have memory options of 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GBRAM with 256GB internal storage that can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD.

The connectivity options available are Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v 5.0, Type C USB 3.2 and supports LTE and 5G network.

The tabs have 13MP Main and 5MP Ultra Wide cameras at the back, and 8MP front flash camera. The audio is supported by Quad Speakers sound by AKG with Dolby Atmos technology.

The BLE S Pen is provided in both the models. The GalaxyTab S7 series will be available in select markets from August 21.

The Galaxy Buds Live ear buds come with 12mm speaker and bass duct, and three microphones with a voice pickup unit.

It has active noise cancellation to tune out distractions like passing cars, loud laundry machines.

For navigation, the Galaxy Buds Live have a touch-based user interface, as well as Bixby voice wake-up, which allows to navigate music, open apps, and send hands-free and eyes-free messages.

The buds are powered by a 60mAh battery that support up to 6 hours of playback when fully charged, and an hour of play time with only 5 minutes of charging. It is water resistant and supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The product will be available in three colours: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black.

The Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm, both in LTE and Bluetooth variants. The 41 mm variant will be available in stainless steel in two colours: Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver; and the 45mm variant will be available in both stainless steel and titanium in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black.

The watch features a 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, with Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The 41mm watch has a 247mAh battery while the 45 mm has a 340mAh battery.

All the variants are powered by Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz processor and run on Tizen based Wearable OS 5.5.

It has 1GB RAM with 8GB internal storage, and can connect via Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC.

The watch has health management features like tracking blood pressure and blood oxygen levels, oxygen uptake, workout analysis, and sleep management. It has a library of more than 120 different workout videos.

It will be available in select countries from August 6. The titanium variant will be available later this year.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O displays with refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The cover screen is 6.2-inches and the main screen is 7.6-inches, making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold.

It has a triple camera setup at the back, and a front selfie camera. The audio is supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

It is powered by an octa-core processor, and runs on Android 10. It has a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, GPS, and USB Type-C. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. It also supports face unlock.

The phone comes in two colours: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Samsung will also deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne edition, partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne.