Samsung launches first ‘made in India’ smartwatch

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Samsung on Thursday unveiled its first ‘made in India’ smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium Edition, and said the company will make all its smartwatches in the country.

The first ‘made in India’ wearable from Samsung is built with a 1.4” (360x360) Super AMOLED display with a touch bezel and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+. The device weighs 30g, and is powered by a 340mAh battery.

The Galaxy watch comes with a 1.5 GB RAM and 4GB internal storage capacity, and runs on Tizen OS. It has an embedded SIM with 4G LTE BT v5.0, WiFi: 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 Ghz, NFC GPS and Glonass for networking and connectivity.

“Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our first watch to be made in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, SVP, Mobile Business at Samsung India.

With this wearable, “we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of ‘Make for India’ programme,” he added.

The watch is priced at ₹28,490 and will be available from July 11 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals in the country. The company is offering a 10% cashback and 6 months no-cost EMI till July 31 for buyers.

The smartwatch will be sold in nine colours, three sizes and two designs. The wearable can also be customized to standard watch straps and faces from the app store.

The Galaxy watch comes with 39 workout trackers, most of them focus on indoor exercises. Users can access the indoor, video-guided programmes on the Samsung health platform. It can also sync and record stats from the watch for each workout on the calendar. The new sleep analysis and stress algorithms help to keep a check on the stress levels.