Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

November 22, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Sam Altman will return as CEO of OpenAI along with former President Greg Brockman days after their shock exit. OpenAI confirmed the news in a statement on X saying it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Altman as CEO and a new board with Bret Taylor as chairman, Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo.

A source spoke to The Verge sharing that this is the initial form of the board which will appoint a new formal board of up to nine people to change the governance of OpenAI. Microsoft will reportedly have a seat on the new and expanded board with Altman himself.

Nadella commented on the announcement saying, “We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners.”

D’Angelo remains as the sole member from the previous board and will stick around as their representative.

Altman posted on X stating, “i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft.”

Altman’s ouster had started a revolt at the company with nearly all of its more than 700 employees threatening to quit in a letter that demanded the resignation of the board and reinstatement of Altman and Brockman.

A Bloomberg report on Tuesday also stated that interim CEO Emmett Shear threatened to resign unless the board gave evidence of Altman’s wrongdoings. Shear commented on the news saying he was “deeply pleased” and that this route would be of “maximised safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved.”