Russia’s Killnet hacker group says it attacked Lithuania

Reuters June 28, 2022 09:19 IST

The attack was in response to Vilnius’s decision to block the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to Kaliningrad

Russian hacker group Killnet claimed responsibility on Monday for a DDOS cyber attack on Lithuania, saying it was in response to Vilnius's decision to block the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) "The attack will continue until Lithuania lifts the blockade," a spokesperson for the Killnet group told Reuters. "We have demolished 1652 web resources. And that's just so far." Kaliningrad is connected to the rest of Russia by a rail link through Lithuania, a member of the EU and NATO.



