Russia’s Killnet hacker group says it attacked Lithuania
The attack was in response to Vilnius’s decision to block the transit of goods sanctioned by the EU to Kaliningrad
Russian hacker group Killnet claimed responsibility on Monday for a DDOS cyber attack on Lithuania, saying it was in response to Vilnius's decision to block the transit of goods sanctioned by the European Union to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
"The attack will continue until Lithuania lifts the blockade," a spokesperson for the Killnet group told Reuters. "We have demolished 1652 web resources. And that's just so far."
Kaliningrad is connected to the rest of Russia by a rail link through Lithuania, a member of the EU and NATO.
