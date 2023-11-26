HamberMenu
Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list: Report

November 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia has put Meta Platforms' spokesperson Andy Stone on a wanted list on unspecified charges, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday.

TASS said the Russian Interior Ministry had opened a criminal investigation against Stone but that the Ministry had not disclosed the details of the investigation or charges.

Meta's main social platforms - Facebook and Instagram - were both banned in Russia shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

In March 2022 the Russian investigative committee said it has opened a criminal investigation against the "illegal actions of Meta's employees" and mentioned Stone, saying he had "lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military on its platforms" and was thus inciting extremist activity.

Meta's press office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment from Stone and Meta out of normal business hours.

