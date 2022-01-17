Technology

Russia fines Google for not deleting banned content

A Moscow court on Monday said it had ordered Alphabet's Google to pay $52,526 for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the U.S. tech giant.

Russia upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms for repeatedly failing to remove content Moscow deems illegal.

Google declined to comment.

The TASS news agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned websites.


