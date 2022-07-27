Russia fines Google $34 million for breaching competition rules

The move comes as Moscow clamps down hard on foreign tech companies

The move comes as Moscow clamps down hard on foreign tech companies

Russia’s competition watchdog fined Alphabet’s Google 2 billion roubles ($34.2 million) on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position in the video hosting market, the regulator said in a statement.

The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine as part of Moscow’s increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.

