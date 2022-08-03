Robinhood’s crypto arm fined $30 million by New York State’s financial regulator

The regulator claimed that Robinhood Crypto did not “devote sufficient resources” to mitigate risks

The regulator claimed that Robinhood Crypto did not “devote sufficient resources” to mitigate risks

New York State’s financial regulator has fined the cryptocurrency arm of Robinhood Markets Inc $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Tuesday that Robinhood Crypto did not devote sufficient resources to address compliance and cybersecurity risks.

The online trading app has been at the center of several regulatory probes, including those sparked by last year’s frenzy in meme stocks.

“We are pleased the settlement in principle reached last year and previously disclosed in our public filings is now final,” Cheryl Crumpton, associate general counsel of litigation and regulatory enforcement at Robinhood, said on Tuesday.

The company has made “significant progress” in building its legal, compliance and cybersecurity programs, Ms. Crumpton added.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood Crypto would also be required to retain an independent consultant to evaluate its compliance practices, the NYDFS said.