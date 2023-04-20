HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RentoMojo security breach exposes user data; hackers claim financial details leaked   

A security breach in the RentoMojo database exposed user data including identification data, users meanwhile allege financial details were also exposed

April 20, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hackers claim they accessed the financial details of RentoMojo users in a security breach.

Hackers claim they accessed the financial details of RentoMojo users in a security breach. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

RentoMojo on Thursday, in an email to users, said its database was hacked, exposing consumer data. The company said that in some cases personally identifiable information (PII) was exposed. It assured users that the breach did not impact financial information like credit, debit card, or UPI information.

However, users of the platform, on Reddit, claim they received an email from a cybercriminal hacking group detailing the leaked information. In the email, hackers claimed to have access to users’ financial data as well as PII that pose a risk to financial assets.

RentoMojo said it has reported the incident to the appropriate authorities and taken steps to fortify its systems to secure its database. 

ALSO READ
Explained | The multi-year attack on GoDaddy servers and its impact  

“We want to assure you that your trust in our company is our top priority. We are working tirelessly to ensure the highest level of security”, the company said in an email to subscribers. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

RentoMojo is a popular online rental platform providing furniture, appliances, and electronics. The platform’s app has 1 million plus downloads on the Google Play Store and is currently active in eight major metro cities in India. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / cyber crime / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.