Reliance’s JioSaavn to host videos of TikTok rival on its platform

The partnership between JioSaavn, one of the largest music streaming platform in India, and Triller comes at a time when TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is reportedly in discussions with Reliance over TikTok’s business.

Reliance-owned music streaming app JioSaavn will soon host Tiktok rival Triller’s videos on it platform.

Triller is an AI-powered music video app with more than 140 million downloads. It allows users to create professional-looking videos in few seconds. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem use the app to create their own music videos.

“JioSaavn will soon be embedding Triller into the streamer; front and center,” Triller said in a press release.

Any music video will automatically be a Triller music video when watched within the JioSaavn streamer, Triller said. JioSaavn will also have a prominent button on its platform that will enable users to make short Triller videos on the main screen.

Our cross-platform collaboration with Triller will help artists to create and express our culture in the most innovate ways, said Rishi Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of JioSaavn.

Prior to this partnership, JioSaavn had tied up with some of biggest names in the music industry, including Universal, Sony, T-Series, Tips, YRF, Saregama, Eros and Warner Music.