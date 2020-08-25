Reliance’s JioSaavn to host videos of TikTok rival on its platform

Reliance-owned music streaming app JioSaavn will soon host Tiktok rival Triller’s videos on it platform.
The partnership between JioSaavn, one of the largest music streaming platform in India, and Triller comes at a time when TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is reportedly in discussions with Reliance over TikTok’s business.
Triller is an AI-powered music video app with more than 140 million downloads. It allows users to create professional-looking videos in few seconds. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem use the app to create their own music videos.
“JioSaavn will soon be embedding Triller into the streamer; front and center,” Triller said in a press release.
Any music video will automatically be a Triller music video when watched within the JioSaavn streamer, Triller said. JioSaavn will also have a prominent button on its platform that will enable users to make short Triller videos on the main screen.
Our cross-platform collaboration with Triller will help artists to create and express our culture in the most innovate ways, said Rishi Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of JioSaavn.
Prior to this partnership, JioSaavn had tied up with some of biggest names in the music industry, including Universal, Sony, T-Series, Tips, YRF, Saregama, Eros and Warner Music.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath