Reliance Jio expands its 5G coverage across six North-Eastern States

January 27, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Reliance Jio on Friday expanded its 5G services across all six states of the North-East circle by connecting seven cities: Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur.

Jio users in seven cities across the six states can pick an offer that gives unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. The cities are Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh; Imphal, Manipur; Shillong, Meghalaya; Aizawl, Mizoram; Kohima and Dimapur, Nagaland; and Agartala, Tripura.

By December 2023, Jio aims to cover all North-Eastern states with the 5G network, and the country as well. As per Jio, 5G can enhance healthcare, which has the potential to save lives in far-flung areas.

“Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the North-East, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more,” said a Jio spokesperson.

“Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch, the company added.