Jio 5G launched in seven towns of Andhra Pradesh

January 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Jio Infocomm has expanded its 5G network coverage to seven more cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release, Jio launched 5G services in Chittoor, Kadapa, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on Tuesday. So far, Jio rolled out 5G services in 16 cities and towns of the State. The other places where Jio True 5G services were made available are Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

