Realme announces its first smart watch and TV: launch date, features and prices

Realme, the two-year old Chinese smart phone maker, expanded into the tech-lifestyle segment in India with the launch of its first ever smart watch and smart TV.

“To emerge ourselves as the most popular Tech-Lifestyle & trendsetting brand, the latest Realme AIoT product launch is a leap to next gen technology and user experience,” Madhav Seth, chief executive officer, Realme India said on a Twitter post on Monday.

Realme Smartwatch

The smart watch comes with a 1.4 inch (320x320 pixels) coloured LCD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It weighs 31 grams and measures 256X36.5x11.8 mm. The smart watch with a square display and touch screen support also allows 20mm removable wrist straps and claims to be dust and water resistant. Users can access 12 watch faces at any time and the company will introduce over 100 watch faces soon. The default watch face displays time, date, weather, steps, heart rate and calories.

It offers a peak brightness level of 380 nits and 10 levels of adjustments, allowing the user to have a clear view of the screen in different lighting conditions, the company claims.

The watch supports Bluetooth v5.0 and connects to the Realme link app on the phone. It has a 160mAh battery and the company claims a seven-day battery backup when the heart rate monitor is enabled. Turning off the feature can extend the battery backup by 2 more days. The power saving mode can run the battery up to 20 days on a single charge.

It can send alerts on voice calls, messages from services like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or from other apps installed on the smart watch. But the notifications cannot be viewed while in workout mode. It can also unlock the users’ smart phones and control the music player and camera in the phones remotely.

However, users cannot answer voice calls through the watch unlike other premium smart watches like Apple Watch. The Realme watch does not have a built-in microphone. Users can only reject a call or mute its alert.

The watch bundles smart features with fitness features. Its built-in PPG sensor records the heart rate every five minutes and sends alerts under critical conditions when the heart rate is beyond the normal and safe limits. Users can also track their blood oxygen levels through the SpO2 monitoring system. Realme claims that it offers more accurate SpO2 monitoring than its rivals as it is compatible with ten different skin colours.

Fitness enthusiasts can access 14 different workout modes including cricket, badminton, and yoga, but swimming mode is missing. The watch also provides sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, meditation relaxing and sedentary reminders.

The Realme watch, priced at Rs 3,999, will start selling online through Flipkart and the Realme website on June 5, at 12 p.m. Offline sales will follow soon. Designer wrist straps will be available separately in red, green and blue at Rs. 499 each.

Realme Smart TV

Realme also followed its Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Oneplus to launch its first smart television, available in two screen sizes -- 32-inch and 43-inch. Both feature bezels as thin as 8.7 mm. The 32- inch TV has a resolution of 1366X768 pixels and the 43-inch TV has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The smart TV is powered by the MediaTek MSD6683 processor and has 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

The TV offers peak brightness of up to 400 nits and the screen is easily visible even in bright light, Realme claims. It supports HDR10 and HLG, runs on Android 9 Pie and offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Realme’s Chroma boost picture engine enhances the picture quality, according to the company.

The device comes with 8 GB of internal storage for apps and 1 GB RAM. Apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video are pre-installed. It also has Google Assistant support, allowing users to control the Android TV with voice and access different content through Youtube and Google Play Store.

The 32-inch model priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 43-inch model priced at Rs.21,999 will sell online through Flipkart and Realme website on June 2.

The company also introduced wireless earbuds, Realme Buds Air Neo, with touch controls priced at Rs.2,999, and a 10,000mAh power bank with 18W quick charging priced at Rs. 999 in India.