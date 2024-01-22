Rabbit’s R1 partners with Perplexity AI to give latest data

January 22, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

The breakout star from the Consumer Electronics Conference or CES ‘24, Rabbit’s pocket-sized AI gadget R1, has announced a partnership with Perplexity AI.

The LLM-powered search startup will connect its “conversational AI-powered answer engine” to the R1 for free. The first 100,000 R1 buyers can avail a year of the Perplexity Pro subscription, which costs $200, at no charge. The AI wearable priced at $199 has already sold 50,000 units through pre-orders.

Rabbit’s CEO Jesse Lyu and Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas announced the deal on a live Spaces broadcast on microblogging platform X. The advanced service adds file upload support, a daily quota for over 300 complex queries and the ability to switch between AI models like GPT-4, Claude 2.1 and Gemini.

While the R1 is able to book rides or tickets for you, find recipes and identify objects or people, the integration with Perplexity AI will help it check facts accurately and give updated answers.

The R1 is available for pre-order now, ahead of beginning shipment in March or April.

A couple of weeks ago, Perplexity AI raised $73.6 million in a funding round led by Databricks Ventures, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. The company had promised to take on search engine giant Google.