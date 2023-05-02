HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MediaTek introduces new 5G processor for budget smartphones

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is capable of supporting up to 200MP camera resolution, full HD+ displays, and 120Hz refresh rate

May 02, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MediaTek Dimensity 7050

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MediaTek on Tuesday introduced a new 5G-enabled processor Dimensity 7050 for budget and mid-segment phones. The Taiwanese fabless maker targets gaming audiences with this new SoC that claims enhancements in imaging, thermal efficiency and 4k HDR recording.

Lava becomes India’s first OEM to collaborate with MediaTek to power upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip among others.

ALSO READ
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: Brings freshness to flip

The 6nm-class chip comes with Arm Mali-G68 graphics engine and the octa-core CPU featuring two Arm Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6GHz.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is capable of supporting up to 200MP camera resolution, full HD+ displays and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also Wi-Fi 6 enabled.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“MediaTek Dimensity 7050 allows OEMs to create smartphones with greater CPU performance, low-power consumption, incredibly smooth gaming experience and allow the device makers to create attractive, slim and light 5G smartphones,” the company said.

India’s homegrown smartphone player, Lava, is going to use the new Dimensity 7050 chipset in its upcoming 5G phone Agni 2.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World / semiconductors and active components

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.