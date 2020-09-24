Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 750G for 5G devices

The company claims the devices powered by the new 750G will support multi-gigabit connections with fast upload and download speeds.

Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon 750G 5G, which will enable AI-powered gaming and communication, better graphics and fast data sharing.

“Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience," said Kedar Kondap, VP, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies.

The SoC maker said that it is looking for ways to support the growing needs of OEM customers, as they continue to build the new mobile roadmap.

It will also come with an always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which combines multiple data streams for contextual use-cases. A low-power AI Engine enables echo cancellation and background noise suppression to provide improved voice-chat gaming experiences, uninterrupted voice communication, and support for always-on voice assistants.

Snapdragon 750G will also offer smooth, low-latency gameplay and better graphics than Snapdragon 7730G. Players can leverage 5G through multiplayer gaming or streaming on their smartphones with the upcoming 5G cloud gaming platforms, Qualcomm said.

The latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, will enable smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences. With up to 4.0 Trillion operations per second, the AI Engine delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Snapdragon 750G also features Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, which delivers better overall user experience than Snapdragon 730G.

The new 750G features Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which will support both mmWave or high frequency bands and sub-6 GHz or medium and low frequency bands. It will support both 4G and 5G networks, global roaming and global multi-SIM.