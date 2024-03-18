March 18, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Qualcomm on Monday announced the launch of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform for flagship Android smartphones. The new system-on-chip (SoC) is a lite version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powers flagship Android phones.

According to the U.S.-based company, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 can support on-device generative AI (Gen AI) features, Wi-Fi 7, HD sound, including spatial audio with head tracking, and provide improved mobile gaming performance.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will also support more than 30 large language models (LLM) like Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano.

Qualcomm claims their new SoC can generate original content from spoken, written, or image prompts with on-device Gen AI assistance. The new chip can handle camera resolution of upto 200MP and display refresh rate of 144Hz.

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, will be the first one to launch a new device powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in March, the company confirmed.

Soon, the new mobile platform from Qualcomm will ship in Honor, iQOO, and Realme smartphones in the following months.

“With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives.” said Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, mobile handsets, Qualcomm.