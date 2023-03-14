HamberMenu
Porsche in talks with Google about integrating software, says CEO

Porsche is in talks with Google about integrating its software in the car cockpit, according to the luxury car maker’s CEO

March 14, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - FRANKFURT

Reuters
File photo of the Porsche logo

File photo of the Porsche logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Porsche is in talks with Alphabet's Google about integrating its software into its car cockpit, Chief Executive Oliver Blume told journalists after presenting full-year results.

Talks about Google Automotive Services are underway, Blume said, adding the carmaker was also in talks with technology firms in China about catering to that market.

ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

A source told Reuters in January that Porsche was weighing integrating Google's software, which would give Porsche customers access to Google applications like Google Maps and Google Assistant without needing to connect the car to an Android phone.

