HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI pulls back AI-generated text detector, cites “low rate of accuracy”

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has shut down the AI text classifier it released earlier this year, citing a “low rate of accuracy”

July 28, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
OpenAI has quietly removed its AI classifier tool [File]

OpenAI has quietly removed its AI classifier tool [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI has quietly removed its AI classifier tool which detected whether or not submitted samples of English-language text were generated by artificial intelligence, due to the tool’s “low rate of accuracy.”

While users could previously try out OpenAI’s classifier for free and submit their own text for analysis, clicking on the link now takes the user to a page removal notice.

A statement on the web page for OpenAI’s classifier said, “As of July 20, 2023, the AI classifier is no longer available due to its low rate of accuracy. We are working to incorporate feedback and are currently researching more effective provenance techniques for text, and have made a commitment to develop and deploy mechanisms that enable users to understand if audio or visual content is AI-generated.”

ALSO READ
Turnitin says it reviewed over 65 million papers with AI detection feature

The Hindu previously tested OpenAI’s classifier tool when it was still available and found that it generated false negatives, such as incorrectly labelling ChatGPT-generated text as “unlikely AI-generated” or even “unclear.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OpenAI also admitted on its website that the classifier delivered false positives, or mistakenly flagged human-generated text as being AI-generated 9% of the time during evaluations.

The boom in generative AI technology and chatbots in 2023 led to fears that educators and publishers would be flooded with dishonest work generated by free services such as ChatGPT.

In response, OpenAI in January introduced its AI classifier for long form English-language text, but warned even then that the tool was “not fully reliable” and outlined several of its limitations.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.