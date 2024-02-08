GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OpenAI developing software that operates devices, automates tasks

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a type of agent software to automate complex tasks by taking over a users' device, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge on the matter.

February 08, 2024 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

Reuters

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a type of agent software to automate complex tasks by taking over a users' device, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge on the matter.

The agent software will handle web-based tasks such as gathering public data about a set of companies, creating itineraries or booking flight tickets, according to the report.

EU aims to be a leader in green tech production

The new assistants - often called "agents" - promise to perform more complex personal and work tasks when commanded to by a human, without needing close supervision. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company released its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022 and made generative AI popular with its ability to pen sonnets and write emails.

