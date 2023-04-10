OpenAI considers Japan office as CEO meets PM Fumio Kishida

April 10, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

OpenAI is considering opening an office in Japan as a government official said that the country may adopt the AI technology after addressing privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

The update comes after CEO Sam Altman met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and said that the company was looking to open an office in the Asian nation.

Mr. Altman noted that his company hopes to build something great for Japan and make the language models adaptable to Japanese language and culture, according to a report by Reuters.

The discussion between Mr. Altman and Mr. Kishida reportedly covered advantages of AI technology, and possible steps to be taken to mitigate disadvantages.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the country may explore using AI to help government workers reduce their workload, but will need to see how to address potential data breaches.

Japan’s embrace of OpenAI comes amid a ban on the company’s viral AI chatbot ChatGPT in Italy over privacy fears. The European nation’s concerns stem from lack of controls to stop minors from using the chatbot.

Separately, media outlets Washington Post and The Guardian last week reported that the bot falsely cited their organisations’ news reports, which were never published by them.