HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OpenAI against regulation of smaller AI startups, says CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he is against regulating smaller AI startups

June 08, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
File photo of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

File photo of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman | Photo Credit: AP

OpenAI is against regulating smaller startups in the field of artificial intelligence, Sam Altman, Chief Executive of the firm behind ChatGPT, said at a conference in India's New Delhi.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger," he said, speaking at an event hosted by national daily Economic Times.

ALSO READ
OpenAI chief seeks to calm fears on job losses

Altman is on a whirlwind tour around the world, meeting heads of states of several countries.

OpenAI has so far raised $10 billion from Microsoft at a valuation of almost $30 billion as it invests in building computing capacity.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.