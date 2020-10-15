Technology

Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs 5-year deal

Nokia moves to Google Cloud, signs 5-year deal.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Finland's Nokia has signed a 5-year deal with Google to replace its IT infrastructure, including data centers, with Google's Cloud offering as the network equipment maker seeks to cut costs, it said on Wednesday.

“The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs,” it said in a statement.

It did not unveil the financial details of the contract, but said it will take 18-24 months for the full migration.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 11:01:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/nokia-moves-to-google-cloud-signs-5-year-deal/article32859359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY