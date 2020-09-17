Nasdaq uses AI to detect financial crimes

US Stock Exchange Nasdaq has developed a tool to identify and investigate anti-money laundering (AML) and other financial crimes for retail, commercial banks and other financial institutions.
Nasdaq Automated Investigator for AML will help combat financial crimes and promote integrity in the capital markets, the exchange said in a statement.
This development comes after Nasdaq recognised gaps in investigation management process for banks.
The technology ingests alert data from any transaction monitoring system and collates necessary information. The system then analyses the data and replicates complex human decision making to provide a clear, auditable justification for all alerts regardless of volume.
The tool generates results within seconds, Nasdaq stated.
Powered by artificial intelligence, the system eliminates human error in fraud detection.
AML Transaction Monitoring (AMLTM) systems could potentially trigger as many as 200,000 to 300,000 alerts a month in extreme cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath