Mobile ad frauds rise as smartphone usage surges during the pandemic

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Mobile ad frauds have increased this year between January and August, with fake users and bots being the most prevalent fraud type.
Scammers use fake bots to generate fake clicks on an ad, or fake visits on a website generating the ad, according to analytics firm Adjust.
Globally, fake users or bots made up for more than half the number of ad frauds, followed by software development kit (SDK) spoofing and click injections, the report noted.
SDK spoofing is a sophisticated type of fraud which involves simulating real installs through malware or botnets. This method remained most popular in the Latin America region, and most prevalent in food and business-related apps.
Also read | Farming clicks to unethically boost followership on social media
Fake user fraud occurred most in South Korea, making up more than 80% of total fraud. Fraud rates in gaming increased more than 170% on average between August 2019 and August 2020, with the U.S. nearly 310% in the same period, the firm noted.
Click injections and click spam were the two most common methods used to cheat users in entertainment apps.
Fake organic metrics also surged this year as fraudsters faked organic traffic in addition to paid installs. These installs can compromise data integrity, fooling users to waste their ad spend on the wrong marketing activities, the firm stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath