Mistral AI CEO commits to open-source despite Microsoft deal

February 29, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Mistral AI CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch has addressed speculation around whether the company will stick to the open-source plan on microblogging platform X on Wednesday.

Mensch said that the nine-month-old French AI startup is “still committed to leading open-weight models.” A couple of days ago, Mistral announced a multiyear partnership with Microsoft that sparked doubts about the AI startup’s open-source future.

Mensch called out the chatter as “creative interpretations” while also clarifying some details. “Microsoft has invested in a small convertible note alongside many other companies as a distribution partner,” he noted.

He also admitted that his firm is an “independent European company” despite its global ambitions, and noted that this was unlikely to change.

The Financial Times had reported that Microsoft had made a 15 million euro ($16 million) investment in Mistral and would also make the company’s AI models available on their Azure cloud computing platform. The deal will allow the Paris-based company to explore more commercial opportunities.

Microsoft’s investment comes a little over an year after its $10 billion funding in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

The European Union is already scrutinising the deal warning that it could be a breach of EU competition rules and a concentration of power by Microsoft.

Mistral also announced a new AI model on Tuesday, called Mistral Large, which wasn’t open source unlike its previous models.