Top Large Language Models that Made Noise this Year

December 20, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Even if large language models have stuck around for a while now, the term fully entered the mainstream consciousness this year. Just as they form the bedrock to AI-powered chatbots, the AI race that has taken over is essentially a race to build a better large language model.

As the name suggests, large language models are advanced artificial intelligence models that perform natural language processing or NLP tasks. They ingest large amounts of textual data and then are able to do a lot with language - they can understand words and respond to questions, or translate one language from another, generate text around a subject if they were trained on it and also analyse a chunk of text submitted or even summarise a wordy document in brief.

But as chatbots themselves evolve, large language models are also moving towards the multimodal type, where it is trained on different types of data like images, text and audio.

Let’s take a look at the most prominent large language models that were released this year:

GPT-4: Released early in March this year, GPT-4 is the latest AI model from Sam Altman-led OpenAI. The LLM is the current benchmark and the successor to GPT-3 which was widely regarded as the previous benchmark among LLMs. The model can process both text and images. While details around how the model was trained is shrouded in secrecy, a Semafor report stated that GPT-4 had more than a trillion parameters which is six times bigger than GPT-3 with 175 billion parameters. It is well known that the model was finetuned using the Reinforcement Learning by Human Feedback method or RLHF, where human feedback is people compare and rank different AI-generated results from the same prompt. This data is again fed into the model to train it. It is theorised that this is what has helped distinguish between the quality of data that GPT-4 has versus any other large language models. Put against other large language models, GPT-4 has the least hallucinations while also being the most creative. In November, the company released a slightly upgraded version called the GPT-Turbo which had data until April of this year. Turbo can handle longer prompts and is cheaper compared to GPT-4.

Google Gemini: A couple of weeks ago, Google finally released its answer to GPT-4, Google Gemini. The large language model is different from its counterparts in the sense that it was trained to be multimodal from scratch. Gemini is able to process text, images, audio and video. There are three different sizes for Gemini - Nano for the Google Pixel 8, Pro which is mid-tier and the underlying LLM for its chatbot, Bard, as well as Ultra which is the multimodal version. While Gemini Ultra will only be released sometime next year, Google has claimed that the version surpasses the performance of GPT-4. The LLM's results were better at 30 out of 32 state-of-the-art benchmark tests for multimodal capabilities. Once Ultra is out, a new version of Bard called Bard Advanced will be available to the public. On the other hand, the Gemini Pro stood comfortably between the GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 models in terms of performance. Google has also promised the most rigorous safety checks saying it has employed the "best-in-class adversarial testing techniques" to mark out safety issues before Gemini is deployed into the real-world.

GPT-3.5: When OpenAI had casually released ChatGPT in November last year, the LLM underpinning the chatbot was widely known as GPT-3.5. A watered down form of the GPT-4, OpenAI had described its latest LLM as being “10 times more powerful than the GPT-3.5.” Expectedly, GPT-3.5 is less sophisticated in more than ways - it can only handle text, hallucinates more and can take care of coding tasks and other queries as long as they are less complex. The GPT-3.5 model is what supports the free version of the ChatGPT and does not have access to the internet unlike ChatGPT Plus which works on the GPT-4.

Llama 2: Instead of releasing an AI chatbot, Meta AI open-sourced a LLM package called Llama in March, that developers could request to access. A few months later, in July, Meta released a second series of models under the Llama 2 family. The LLM became instantly popular in the community because it was free for research and commercial purposes. There were three versions of the model in varying degrees of ability - a 7-billion parameter one. a 13-billion parameter one and a 70-billion parameter one. In terms of performance, Llama 2 is behind GPT-4 or even Google's PaLM2 and is significantly behind GPT-4 in computer programming. In the weeks following Llama's release, it became apparent that once developers got their hands on the base model, they could optimise it easily to become a more powerful and personalised model comparable to models built behind closed doors in tech giants.