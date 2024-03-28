Minfy partners with AWS to push AI and cloud transformation in enterprises

March 28, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Cloud-native systems integrator Minfy has announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help companies from healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing to transition their workloads to AWS. The company plans to expand in the U.S., Australia, and Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and the Philippines with AWS by solidifying their go-to-market plans, hiring local talent and building relevant customer solutions. The agreement intends to support $500 million in overall business growth over the next four years.

Minfy has AI solutions like the Swayam.ai generative AI app store which caters to healthcare, aerospace, logistics, manufacturing and public sector customers globally. These will help enterprises with AI adoption and cloud-based transformation, and building new digital capabilities.

The Hyderabad-based company will leverage AWS’ AI and machine learning capabilities like AWS Inferentia and AWS HealthLake to build new generative AI solutions and shift workloads and enhance operational efficiency for Minfy’s customers. Additionally, Minfy will tap into AWS DevOps cloud capabilities, along with Elastic Kubernetes Service, Amazon Aurora and Amazon RedShift.

According to a statement released, Minfy will also establish a Cloud Centre of Excellence to centralise knowledge better, standardise solution adoption, scale specialised advisory services and improve solution access across the company’s offices globally. Additionally, over the next four years, Minfy will upskill its technical, sales, and business professionals with over 1,000 AWS certifications and accreditations. “We will make significant investments in the training and certification of our existing staff, hiring of AWS engineering talent, co-development of solutions in the Minfy-AWS Cloud Center of Excellence, and the acquisition of several AWS Competencies along with AWS Service Delivery designations. Minfy will draw on AWS’s support to enhance AWS Competencies in relevant areas like healthcare, government, data analytics, managed security services provision and machine learning,” said Vijay Jain, founder and director of Minfy.

