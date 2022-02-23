Microsoft is removing social hubs from its virtual events platform

The technology company considers AltspaceVR as an important part for the future of the Metaverse.

Microsoft has planned to remove social hubs including the Campfire, News and Entertainment Commons from AltspaceVR | Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has planned to remove social hubs including the Campfire, News and Entertainment Commons from AltspaceVR, an event-based community space owned by the Windows maker.

The technology company considers AltspaceVR as an important part for the future of the Metaverse and through this measure they aim to make this space safe from inappropriate behavior and harassment.

“As we continue to develop and innovate on products like AltspaceVR, – which is a building block for the future of the metaverse – safety within the environment must be part of the foundation,” AltspaceVR said in a blog.

“Everyone should always feel safe in experiences like AltspaceVR, experiences that will make the metaverse a reality.”

Microsoft will also require all users to log-in to AltspaceVR using a Microsoft Account.

Besides these changes, the existing Safety Bubble will now be turned on by default and new attendees joining Events will be automatically muted.