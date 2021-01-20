Microsoft increases upload file size limit to 250 GB for Teams, OneDrive

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Microsoft has increased the file size limit for uploads to 250 GB, making it easier for its users to store as well as share large files in Microsoft 365.
The software giant says the enhancement will facilitate sharing of large files such as 4K or 8K video files, 3D models, CAD files, or data sets with co-workers, clients and peers.
Also Read | Microsoft’s new enhancements to Teams meetings
Using the increased limit, Microsoft 365 users will be able to upload larger files into collaborative platforms like Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive. According to the company, individual files are “split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key.”
The Redmond-based company is using its Azure cloud computing platform to store users’ files, which also makes it convenient to access the files on different devices.
Further, to improve syncing of large files, the company is using what it calls ‘differential sync’, which will only sync changes to a file, and in the process, reduces sync time.
Also Read | Microsoft, McAfee form task force to tackle ransomware
The new 250 GB upload limit support will be rolled out by the end of this month, and will be available to all users by the end of March, Microsoft noted in a blog post.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath