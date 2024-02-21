GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft develops AI server gear to lessen reliance on Nvidia: Report

Microsoft is developing a new network card that could improve the performance of its Maia AI server chip and potentially reduce its reliance on chip designer Nvidia, according to a report in the Information on Tuesday.

February 21, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

Reuters
Microsoft develops AI server gear.

Microsoft develops AI server gear. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Microsoft is developing a new network card that could improve the performance of its Maia AI server chip and potentially reduce its reliance on chip designer Nvidia, according to a report in the Information on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Why OpenAI’s new video generator, Sora, is making a splash | Explained

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has tapped Pradeep Sindhu, who co-founded networking gear developer Juniper Networks, to spearhead the network card effort, the report said citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft had acquired Sindhu's server chip startup, Fungible, last year.

The Windows-maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.