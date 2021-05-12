Microsoft, Darktrace team up to counter cyber threats

Darktrace AI can protect against cyber-threats, such as remote working risks, insider threats, phishing, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Microsoft and autonomous cybersecurity AI company Darktrace, have teamed up to provide customers with enterprise-scale, self-learning artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and autonomously respond to cyber threats.

The duo offers enhanced security across different platforms and cloud environments, automate threat investigations and enable teams to prioritise strategic tasks that matter, according to their joint statement.

The technology works “on the job” to learn from data, users and activities across all enterprise environments, learning a sense of “self” to distinguish between benign and malicious behaviour, Microsoft explained.

“As cyber-attacks become increasingly sophisticated, AI is adding a deeper level of protection in detecting these threats,” Microsoft U.K. CEO Clare Barclay, said in a statement.

Darktrace AI can protect against cyber-threats, such as remote working risks, insider threats, phishing, ransomware, data loss and supply chain vulnerabilities.

This collaboration also amplifies Darktrace’s technology within Microsoft environments, including Microsoft 365 and cloud applications like Azure Sentinel.

Additionally, the partnership is said to help organisations in several critical areas such as cyber AI email security, simplified and streamlined security workflows, and seamless data integration.